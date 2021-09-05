Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,846 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,472,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,473,982. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

