Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $10.13 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,303 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $217,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 753 shares of the software company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 44.2% during the first quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 173,574 shares of the software company’s stock worth $82,512,000 after purchasing an additional 53,210 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.0% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. raised their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.85.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $666.59. 1,641,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $624.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

