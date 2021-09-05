Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $15.11 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after purchasing an additional 699,310 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.70.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.69. 4,621,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,960,491. The stock has a market cap of $168.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

