Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $15.45 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,816 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 101,892 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 72,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.3% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,421 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 614,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,711,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.43. 11,008,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,328,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $229.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,186 shares of company stock valued at $956,254. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

