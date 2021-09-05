Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $16.61 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $16,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on STZ. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.41.

STZ traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,340. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.