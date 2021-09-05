Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $22.46 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up 0.8% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $22,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,364 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.0% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 43.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $104.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,195,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,092,135. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $190.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.32 and a 200-day moving average of $88.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

