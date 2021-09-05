Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $33.97 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.3% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $33,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 108,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,622,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the second quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,466,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,987,288. The stock has a market cap of $349.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

