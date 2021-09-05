Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Pfizer stock remained flat at $$46.84 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,834,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,067,213. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.74. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

