Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 23,080 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.1% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $29,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in The Walt Disney by 14.3% in the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 200,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,154,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its position in The Walt Disney by 23.9% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 27,255 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the second quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,791,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,848,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,222,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $328.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.69.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

