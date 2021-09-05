Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after buying an additional 524,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,083,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after buying an additional 167,691 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $455.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,622,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,757. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $441.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.58. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

