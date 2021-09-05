Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,123 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $259.53. 1,124,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,627. The company has a market cap of $248.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock worth $313,806,792 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

