Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,633 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,366,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,026,375. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.68. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

