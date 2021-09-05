Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 22,042 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,042 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $16,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

NYSE KO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,220,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,060,573. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $244.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

