Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 298 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $381.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,624,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,975,125. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $382.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

