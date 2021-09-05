Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 4,551 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 239,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.5% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $39,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,415.1% in the first quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after buying an additional 83,533 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 45.5% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 44,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 601,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,774,000 after purchasing an additional 63,048 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,097,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,227. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $460.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.