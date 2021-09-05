Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 5,381 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 27,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 44,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE HON traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,826. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $157.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.