Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 5,399 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 1.1% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $30,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of PayPal by 90.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,287,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,969. The firm has a market cap of $339.74 billion, a PE ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.85.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

