Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $8,954,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 30,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

AMT opened at $302.01 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $302.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.66.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

