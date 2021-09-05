Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.4% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 47.6% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,190,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,329,000 after acquiring an additional 34,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares in the company, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock worth $313,806,792 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

NYSE LLY opened at $259.53 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The company has a market capitalization of $248.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.