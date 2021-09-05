Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,655 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,801 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Target by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $244.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.38 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

