Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,819 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in Bank of America by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $345.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

