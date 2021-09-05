Western Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of DFAC opened at $27.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.14. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $28.03.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.