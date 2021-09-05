Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

Shares of DHR opened at $332.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.93 and a 200 day moving average of $260.49. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $192.51 and a 52-week high of $333.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. Danaher’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

