Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,796,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,422,000 after acquiring an additional 225,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,626,000 after acquiring an additional 399,232 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,860,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,188,000 after acquiring an additional 80,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,365,000 after acquiring an additional 141,615 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $128.62 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $130.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.99 and a 200 day moving average of $127.39.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

