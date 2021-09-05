Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 438.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

BSV opened at $82.18 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

