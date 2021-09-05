Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 240.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist lifted their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $134.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.86 and a 200-day moving average of $124.95. The company has a market capitalization of $180.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,215,774 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

