Western Wealth Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average is $76.58. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $86.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.