Western Wealth Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,930 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,593 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.60.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,525 shares of company stock valued at $24,176,068. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT opened at $128.94 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $129.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.07. The stock has a market cap of $228.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

