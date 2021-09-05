Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 598.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,565 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 118.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $635,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UCON opened at $26.64 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63.

