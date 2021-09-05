Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $64.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.49. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

