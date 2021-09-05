Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,116 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $356.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $369.00 and its 200-day moving average is $371.09. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $399.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

