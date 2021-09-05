Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,389 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 625,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,072,000 after buying an additional 39,198 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 621,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,877,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 462,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,356,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after buying an additional 34,864 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 173,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,536,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

PDP stock opened at $95.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.06. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.22 and a fifty-two week high of $95.27.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.