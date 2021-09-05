Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 29,146 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,146 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000.

BATS PAVE opened at $27.23 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.66.

