Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,284 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

PLD stock opened at $138.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.68. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $139.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.82, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

