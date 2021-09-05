Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,291 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 630,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,329,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 134,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 27,211 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 217,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 447,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,951,000 after purchasing an additional 46,162 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average of $51.31. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $51.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

