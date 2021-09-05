Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,943 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,156 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.9% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.25.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $324.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.73. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.57 and a 1-year high of $327.20. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,683 shares of company stock valued at $7,092,284. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

