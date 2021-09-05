Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 131.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GS opened at $411.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $387.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.09. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $420.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

