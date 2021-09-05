Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,274 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $807,313,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,321,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,199,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639,445 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $416.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

