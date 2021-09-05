Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,366 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 10,712 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,854,000.

Shares of PTH stock opened at $175.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.28. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $113.96 and a 52 week high of $193.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

