Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 772 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $267.08 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22. The stock has a market cap of $261.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.26, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.14.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 717,056 shares of company stock worth $178,248,162. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.