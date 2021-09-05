Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,818 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,818 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

LMBS opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $51.01. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.62 and a 12 month high of $51.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.