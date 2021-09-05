WHALE (WHALE) Price Reaches $19.52 on Major Exchanges

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $122.44 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for about $19.52 or 0.00037757 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00065380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00160970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.47 or 0.00221384 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,931.51 or 0.07603392 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,729.73 or 1.00043281 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.44 or 0.00965901 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

