Whiteheart 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $87,519.00 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for about $1,058.74 or 0.02080174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $9.41 million and approximately $87,519.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00067397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00154287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.34 or 0.00234480 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.73 or 0.07840818 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,909.57 or 1.00024864 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $499.96 or 0.00982308 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

