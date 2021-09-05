Widercoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,377.00 (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, Widercoin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Widercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Widercoin has a total market capitalization of $282,847.75 and approximately $4,377.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00067397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00154287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.34 or 0.00234480 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.73 or 0.07840818 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,909.57 or 1.00024864 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $499.96 or 0.00982308 BTC.

Widercoin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

