Wilder World (WILD) Trading Down 7.6% This Week

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Wilder World has a market cap of $143.83 million and $7.39 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wilder World has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Wilder World coin can now be bought for about $2.04 or 0.00004061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wilder World alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00061318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00015672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00125123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $414.68 or 0.00826104 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00047261 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

Wilder World is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,552,050 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wilder World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wilder World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.