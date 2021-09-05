Wing Hits One Day Volume of $4.27 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Wing has a market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can now be purchased for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00066320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.46 or 0.00160156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $114.85 or 0.00228610 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.45 or 0.07839271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,305.52 or 1.00130472 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $496.24 or 0.00987747 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

