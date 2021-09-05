WINk Tops One Day Trading Volume of $433.71 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. One WINk coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WINk has traded up 5% against the dollar. WINk has a total market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00014461 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00012203 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.63 or 0.00777063 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

