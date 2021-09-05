WOM Protocol (WOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.29 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $16.29 million and $522,211.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00064144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00015357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00121375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $416.91 or 0.00805030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00047435 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

