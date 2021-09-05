Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.94. Woodward reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Shares of WWD traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.93. The company had a trading volume of 198,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,602. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward has a 12-month low of $74.34 and a 12-month high of $130.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,755.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Hess acquired 4,400 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.77 per share, with a total value of $500,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 11.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 110,430.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.4% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 481,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,172,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 150.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 349,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,943,000 after acquiring an additional 209,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Woodward (WWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.