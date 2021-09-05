Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Workday by 558.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 489.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 47.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $310,842.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $75,008,412.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,009 shares of company stock worth $105,217,885 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.91.

Workday stock opened at $277.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,542.91 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.81 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.91.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. Workday’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

